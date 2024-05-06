Those voting in Baramati but working in Pune will have holiday on May 7

The district administration has clarified that all those staying in various areas of the city that come under the Baramati parliamentary constituency will be having a holiday on voting day for the Lok Sabha seat on May 7. Khadakwasla is spread mostly in southern and western parts of Pune city including Katraj, Sinhgad road, Kothrud, Warje, Bavdhan, and Hinjewadi. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Kavita Dwivedi, election officer incharge of Baramati parliamentary constituency, said, “For all those staying in Baramati it is a holiday, but if they are working in Pune then they should provide their voter list proof and take paid holiday.”

Baramati comprises six assembly segments Indapur, Baramati, Purandar, Bhor, Khadakwasla, and Daund.

Khadakwasla is spread mostly in southern and western parts of Pune city including Katraj, Sinhgad road, Kothrud, Warje, Bavdhan, and Hinjewadi.

Many residents who stay in these areas work either in central parts of Pune or in eastern parts like Kharad, and Hadapsar. The central parts fall under Pune Lok Sabha seat while eastern parts come under Shirur Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to polls on May 13.

Ameya Bhosale, an IT professional from Baramati said, “I have my voter ID proof which I will show to my supervisor and take guidance accordingly.”

Manasi Hirlekar, another IT professional from Katraj who works in Magarpatta City said, “My company is yet to issue a formal notification over the holiday. I stay in Katraj where voting is on May 7 and will be travelling to Magarpatta on the day of polling May 13.”

As per notification of the state government, there will be a public holiday on all the polling days in the state and the holiday will also be applicable to voters who are out of the constituencies for work. Also, state and central government offices, semi-government offices, public enterprises and other institutions will remain closed on the said dates.

Pune district collector Suhas Diwase in his order has directed that all establishments, factories and shop owners, managements, working officers and employees under the department of industries, energy and labor should be given ample leaves on May 7 and 13 to exercise their right to vote in the elections.