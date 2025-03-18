Three accidents in three days on same stretch in NIBM Annexe; one dead

With three accidents – including one that left a 34-year-old man dead – reported in the past three days on the same stretch between RIMS International School and EDP Chowk in the NIBM Annexe area, worried residents are demanding that CCTV cameras be installed, illegal flexes on road dividers be removed, and two- and four-wheelers be banned from parking on the roadside as urgent measures to curb the rising tide of accidents. The first accident took place in the afternoon on March 14 when a speeding water tanker turned turtle however no fatality was reported. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The first accident took place in the afternoon on March 14 when a speeding water tanker turned turtle however no fatality was reported.

The second mishap occurred at around 3.04 am on March 15 when Mazha Jilani Shaikh, 34, died on the spot after his two-wheeler was hit by another, speeding two-wheeler near EDP Restaurant close to Shoppers Stop. The deceased, who worked for a food delivery app, had gone to deliver a food parcel when the accident took place. The Kadepadal police have identified the number of the speeding two-wheeler and further investigation is underway.

The third accident took place at around 4 am on March 16 when a speeding car (Kia) hit a food delivery boy while riding his scooter near Sunshree Suvarna Yug Society. In a video captured by an eyewitness, the car (driver) is seen fleeing the spot after hitting the victim. The Kondhwa traffic police, with the help of a local, have identified the Kia driver as Kshitij Rakesh Mangala, 30, a resident of Mohammed Wadi. The food delivery boy, Sohail Shaque Shaikh, 33, a resident of Kondhwa, whose scooter was damaged in the accident, has lodged a complaint at Kondhwa police station. A case has been registered against Mangala under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Motor Vehicles Act 1988 for rash driving, and further investigation is underway.

Mangala in his police statement claimed that he lost control of the car while trying to dodge a pothole.

Deputy commissioner of police/DCP (traffic) Amol Zende said, “We located the vehicle, the driver has been apprehended, and handed over to the Kondhwa police station for further investigation.”