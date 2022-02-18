Home / Cities / Pune News / Three airports in Maharashtra likely to be renamed: Bhagwat Karad
Three airports in Maharashtra likely to be renamed: Bhagwat Karad

Proposals of renaming 13 airports has been sent to the central government of India which includes three airports from Maharashtra, says Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Union minister of state for finance in Aurangabad
Two years back, the current chief minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray in the legislative assembly had put forward the demand of renaming the name of Aurangabad airport to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj airport. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Updated on Feb 18, 2022 09:22 PM IST
ByJigar Hindocha

PUNE Three airports from Maharashtra – Shirdi, Aurangabad and Kolhapur will be renamed as Sai Baba airport, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj airport and Mahalaxmi airport respectively, informed Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Union minister of state for finance in Aurangabad on Friday.

“Proposals of renaming 13 airports has been sent to the central government of India which includes three airports from Maharashtra. It will be discussed in the upcoming cabinet meeting. Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and I will be keeping the proposal before the cabinet,” said Karad.

Two years back, the current chief minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray in the legislative assembly had put forward the demand of renaming the name of Aurangabad airport to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj airport.

