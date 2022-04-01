Three arrested for extorting cylinder delivery person, associate in Pune
The crime branch unit II officials have nabbed three persons for abducting another person on the pretext that he was selling illegal commercial cylinders in the market and forcibly extorted ₹1 lakh from him on March 15. The complainant was taking his LPG gas cylinder distribution vehicle when he was accosted by three persons in a car and two others on a two-wheeler.
They posed as crime branch officials and alleged that the complainant was carrying out illegal cylinder supply delivery by selling them in the black market. The accused threatened them with filing a police case and said that they would have to pay extortion money if they did not intend to go to jail.
They whisked away the complainant and his associate to an undisclosed location where they were brutally assaulted. They also took away their cash and mobile phones and called up their relatives and asked them to cough up ₹2 lakh as extortion for securing their release.
The complainant told the police that the attack could have taken place at the instance of a disgruntled sacked employee of a gas agency where he was working. The complainant had even escaped to Jodhpur in Rajasthan and later mustered up courage to lodge an FIR at Chatuhshrungi police station under IPC Sections 364 (A), 385, 386, 387, 323, 504 and 34.
A team of unit II officials under the guidance of additional commissioner (crime) Ramnath Pokale arrested the accused who have been identified as Satish Sudheer Wanjale (33), Vikas Tukaram Koditkar (30) and Sudarshan Kishore Gangawane (25), all residents of Ambegaon. Unit II incharge Krantikumar Patil said the total seizure from the accused which included car, mobile and cash has been pegged at ₹17.55 lakh. Custodial investigation has revealed that there is a murder case lodged against Wanjale in 2009 at Khadak police station.
Midnight fire burns down pavilion godown in Nana peth
A pavilion material godown at Quarter Gate chowk area in Nana peth was reduced to ashes in a major midnight fire which took place around Thursday midnight. According to the fire brigade officials, the pavilion material included plastic and other inflammable items. One person sustained burn injuries and was admitted to Sassoon general hospital where his condition is stable. Fire chief Sunil Gilbile said the burnt items comprised wood, bamboo, curtains and decorative material.
16-yr-old booked in Pune for recording videos of home tutor in bathroom
The Alankar police have booked a 16-year-old boy for allegedly placing a mobile phone in the washroom with the intention of recording her home tutor while she used the lavatory. The incident took place between March 3 and March 30. According to the police, the victim has been teaching English to the student at his home for the past five years. Police Inspector (crime) Sangeeta Patil is investigating the case.
A detailed history of the Ghazipur landfill
The Ghazipur landfill site near the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh (UP) border has remained on fire for over four days marking the first major fire incident on the garbage mound this year. Once a low-lying desolate site on the outskirts of the city, the location was completely unrecognisable a few decades ago. Now 80, Mohammad Zadar, runs a hardware store in Mulla colony on the road located directly opposite the Ghazipur landfill site.
Nearly dozen farmhouses demolished along Yamuna floodplains in Noida
Around a dozen farmhouses that came up illegally along Yamuna floodplains here were demolished by the Noida Authority on Friday, officials said. “Some 10 to 12 farmhouses spread in an area of around 25,000 sq metres were demolished today. These farmhouses in Sector 134 and Sector 135 lie in the floodplains of the Yamuna and were built illegally,” Noida Authority's officer on special duty Prasun Dwivedi said.
HAL posts record revenue of Rs. 24,000 crore in 2021-22
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited posted a record high revenue on Friday, which rose by 6% to Rs. 24,000 crore in the financial year ended March 31, 2022 as compared to Rs. 22,755 crore recorded in the previous year. HAL achieved record revenue with the production of 44 new helicopters/aircraft, 84 new engines, overhauling 203 aircraft/helicopters and 478 engines.
