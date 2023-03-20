Three arrested for vandalising PMPML bus

PUNE: According to police officials from the Hinjewadi police station, the accused were under the influence of alcohol when they attacked a bus. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have apprehended three individuals for causing chaos and damaging a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML)bus and a car in Bavdhan on Sunday, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Rama Reddy Medhawat, Ajay Rathod and Pavan Magar.

According to the complaint filed by PMPML driver Yogesh Borse, he was driving the bus from Bavdhan to Hinjewadi. When the vehicle was near Omkar Garden Chowk, the accused, all riding on a motorcycle, were impeding the bus’s path with rash driving.

Later, the trio approached the bus and asked the driver to stop the public transport vehicle. Then the accused suddenly began pelting stones at the windows, shattering the glass. Furthermore, the accused abused and thrashed the PMPML driver.

According to police officials from the Hinjewadi police station, the accused were under the influence of alcohol when they attacked a bus and a car, causing a ruckus and vandalising vehicles.

According to sources, the suspects intended to instil fear and panic in the area. The police acted promptly on the complaint, arrested all three suspects, and initiated further investigations into the case.

“The perpetrators were arrested quickly as they posed a security risk to the passengers, so we have booked them on relevant charges.”

A case has been registered at Hinjewadi police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 332,336,323,504,506,427, 34 and further investigation is going on.