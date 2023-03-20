Home / Cities / Pune News / Three arrested for vandalising PMPML bus

Three arrested for vandalising PMPML bus

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Mar 20, 2023 08:24 PM IST

Then the accused suddenly began pelting stones at the windows, shattering the glass. Furthermore, the accused abused and thrashed the PMPML driver

PUNE:

According to police officials from the Hinjewadi police station, the accused were under the influence of alcohol when they attacked a bus. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to police officials from the Hinjewadi police station, the accused were under the influence of alcohol when they attacked a bus. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have apprehended three individuals for causing chaos and damaging a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML)bus and a car in Bavdhan on Sunday, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Rama Reddy Medhawat, Ajay Rathod and Pavan Magar.

According to the complaint filed by PMPML driver Yogesh Borse, he was driving the bus from Bavdhan to Hinjewadi. When the vehicle was near Omkar Garden Chowk, the accused, all riding on a motorcycle, were impeding the bus’s path with rash driving.

Later, the trio approached the bus and asked the driver to stop the public transport vehicle. Then the accused suddenly began pelting stones at the windows, shattering the glass. Furthermore, the accused abused and thrashed the PMPML driver.

According to police officials from the Hinjewadi police station, the accused were under the influence of alcohol when they attacked a bus and a car, causing a ruckus and vandalising vehicles.

According to sources, the suspects intended to instil fear and panic in the area. The police acted promptly on the complaint, arrested all three suspects, and initiated further investigations into the case.

“The perpetrators were arrested quickly as they posed a security risk to the passengers, so we have booked them on relevant charges.”

A case has been registered at Hinjewadi police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 332,336,323,504,506,427, 34 and further investigation is going on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out