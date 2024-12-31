Three Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay in Talegaon 

In a crackdown on illegal immigration, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police on Monday arrested three Bangladeshi nationals for unlawfully residing in Talegaon-Dabhade without valid documents. The trio had allegedly used fake documents to gain entry into the country and bypass immigration checks. These arrests were made by the Anti-Terrorist Unit of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police after a tip-off led authorities to the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Hussain Sheikh, Monirul Gazi and Amirul Sana, all originally hailing from Satkhira in Bangladesh, and residing near Shriniwas Company, in Maval. Police also booked an unknown man who helped these accused make fake Indian documents and his search is going on, police said.

Prashant Relekar, police sub-inspector (PSI) said, “The accused gained entry in India during Covid-19 time based on a tourist visa valid for one month only. Later, they landed in Pune and worked as labourers at many companies. Meanwhile, they make their fake Indian documents with the help of an agent and police are searching that agent to get further details.’’

The trio have been booked under BNS sections 318(4), 336(2), 336(3), 340(2), 3(5), Foreigners Act sections 14 (A) (B) and (C) and sections 12(1)(C) of the Passports Act.