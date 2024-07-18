Three booked in Pune for cheating businessman of 10 crore

The Deccan police have booked three persons for cheating a 65-year-old businessman of ₹10 crore. The accused have been identified as Hemant Karamchand Rohera and Pinky Hemant Rohera of Flamingo Raheja Garden, Wanowrie; and Jyoti Amarjit Kalsi of Golden Cascade. The police have invoked Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 318, 316 and others against the accused. No arrests have been made so far. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the FIR, the crime took place between April 24, 2018 and July 17, 2024. The three accused told the complainant Suhas Damodas Sathe of Nayantara on Bhandarkar Road that Hybrid Power Pack (HPP) are better than lead batteries that are used for cars, trucks, motorcycles and generators. The trio convinced him that the production cost for HPP was 30 to 40 per cent less that batteries and told him to set up a plant at an investment of ₹8.63 crore and they will provide smelting lead, technical know-how and lead material.

The accused signed a memorandum of understanding with Sathe as part of the deal. The accused promised huge profit in the business and took ₹10 crore from the complainant, but did not deliver the HPP products, according to the FIR.

The police have invoked Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 318, 316 and others against the accused. No arrests have been made so far.