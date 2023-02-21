Home / Cities / Pune News / Three errors found in HSC English exam; board to consult experts

Three errors found in HSC English exam; board to consult experts

pune news
Published on Feb 21, 2023 11:03 PM IST

The error was in the poetry section. In one question, answers were given. Two included instruction meant for examiners

Class 12 exams began on Tuesday. Students seen writing the paper at SP College. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
Class 12 exams began on Tuesday. Students seen writing the paper at SP College. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
ByDheeraj Bengrut

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations commenced on Monday with much fanfare, however, an error was recorded in the HSC’s first paper, as the state board erroneously printed the synoptic answers in place of three sub-questions. Despite the error in three questions, state board says no injustice will be done with students,

The error was noticed in the poetry section of the English paper, which was held from 11 am to 2 pm. n Question 3, students were unable to decipher sub-questions no. A3, A4, and A5. In one question, answers were given. Two other questions included instruction meant for examiners while assessing the answer sheet. These questions were allotted two marks each, totalling six marks.

Speaking to HT, Anuradha Oak, secretary of the state board said, “I have come to know about the error. A joint meeting of the Board of Studies in English and chief moderators of all divisions was to take place today, but they couldn’t meet. Once the experts meet, the board will come to know about the issue exactly and will take a decision accordingly. However, I assure that no injustice will be done to students and they should not worry about it.”

In a statement issued on Monday, the state board said, “On February 21, three errors were found in the English paper of Class 12 students. A meeting of the board members will be held and decision will be taken related to the errors.”

In the absence of any clarification, many students did not solve the questions. Parents have demanded that students be granted full marks for these questions.

Pranjali Mhetre a student said, “While going through the question paper, we were surprised to see answers written instead of questions in the poetry section. Many students at our exam centre asked authorities for clarifications, but they were unable to address our issues. Some students did not solve the questions.”

Archana Kalantri a parent whose daughter is appearing for HSC exams said, “It is surprising that the state board made such an error. Lakhs of students got confused due to this mistake, and every single mark matters in the board exams. So, loosing six marks will be a major problem for students.State board either should give 6 marks to all those students who have attempted the question or find a better solution on this issue.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out