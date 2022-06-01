Three friends arrested for youth’s murder in Pune
Pune: The crime branch unit 5 sleuths on Monday arrested three persons for the murder of their friend over a petty reason. The victim, identified as Mangesh Kishore Shingade (21), was murdered in Bhekrainagar on May 30 and the FIR was lodged the same day.
The police have invoked IPC Sections 302 and 34 and Maharashtra Police Act against the accused, identified as Kiran Vitthal Dhotre (19), a resident of Yadav chawl in Bhekrainagar; Prashant Shankar Hiremath (19) of Dhamalwadi in Hadapsar and Ajay Sachin Mane (20) of Bhekrainagar.
The trio was arrested after the police received a tip-off that they had murdered Mangesh and would be arriving near Loni Toll naka area of Hadapsar. According to unit 5 incharge Hemant Patil and the investigation officer in the case, the accused had a fight with the deceased two days ago and decided to murder him seeking revenge.
-
Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics