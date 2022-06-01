Three friends arrested for youth’s murder in Pune

Pune: The crime branch unit 5 sleuths on Monday arrested three persons for the murder of their friend over a petty reason. The victim, identified as Mangesh Kishore Shingade (21), was murdered in Bhekrainagar on May 30 and the FIR was lodged the same day.

The police have invoked IPC Sections 302 and 34 and Maharashtra Police Act against the accused, identified as Kiran Vitthal Dhotre (19), a resident of Yadav chawl in Bhekrainagar; Prashant Shankar Hiremath (19) of Dhamalwadi in Hadapsar and Ajay Sachin Mane (20) of Bhekrainagar.

The trio was arrested after the police received a tip-off that they had murdered Mangesh and would be arriving near Loni Toll naka area of Hadapsar. According to unit 5 incharge Hemant Patil and the investigation officer in the case, the accused had a fight with the deceased two days ago and decided to murder him seeking revenge.