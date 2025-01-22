Three GBS suspected cases test positive for bacterial infection

Pune: Samples of two suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) patients admitted at Poona Hospital tested positive for Campylobacter jejuni, on Tuesday. Campylobacter jejuni causes foodborne gastroenteritis bacterial infection and may trigger acute autoimmune sequelae including GBS, a rare neurological disorder, said experts. Samples of two suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) patients admitted at Poona Hospital tested positive for bacterial infection Campylobacter jejuni, on Tuesday. (AP (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the doctor treating the patients, the latter’s Biofire Gastrointestinal Report tested positive for the infection.

The two patients include a 27-year-old from Manik Baug, Sinhagad Road and a 37-year-old also from the same area.

“The duo is admitted at the ICU of Poona Hospital and the lab reports confirmed the bacterial infection. Campylobacter jejuni is a species of pathogenic bacteria commonly associated with poultry, and is also often found in animal feces,” said Dr Ameet Dravid, infectious diseases expert at Poona Hospital.

Meanwhile, samples of another 55-year-old female, resident of Sinhagad Road admitted at Poona Hospital have tested positive for mixed infection of Campylobacter jejuni and E Coli. While Campylobacter is known to trigger GBS, Escherichia coli (E. coli) can also cause the same infection.

According to doctors, a cluster of suspected cases of GBS, which can follow Campylobacter jejuni infection, was identified in San Luis Río Colorado (SLRC), Sonora, Mexico and Yuma County, Arizona, USA in June 2011.

Dr Dravid said that the infection is linked to inadequately disinfected drinking water.

“We need to examine the water supply of Sinhagad Road, Dhayari and Kirkatwadi area for contamination,” he said.

As per sources, the PMC water supply in Kirkitwadi has compromised hygiene. The water supplied by tankers are partially treated and could cause contamination.