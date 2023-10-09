Three held as gas tanker explodes during ‘illegal refill’ of cylinders in Tathawade

A day after a series of explosions rocked Tathawade, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police on Monday arrested three persons for allegedly attempting to steal gas from a tanker to refill commercial cylinders. According to the police, a group of people were allegedly refilling propylene gas from a tanker into the cylinders without permission when it exploded, gutting three parked school buses, a mini truck brought by suspects, and a gas-filled tanker. No casualty was reported in the incident. The explosions followed by fire was reported at an open ground around 10.35 pm on Sunday, causing panic in the locality with students staying at various hostels in the vicinity coming out on the street in panic. (HT PHOTO)

The accused have been identified as Mahipal Chaudhari of Paradise Society Punawale; Rahulkumar Rajdevram from Belthikanagar, Thergaon; and Chandrakant Mahadev Sapkal of nearby JSPM College Tathawade. Efforts are on to nab their absconding accomplice. Mahipal is the prime suspect and Chandrakant made the space available to commit the illegal activity, according to the police.

According to eyewitnesses, the explosions occurred in the vicinity of a gas tanker parked at the open plot beside a private college. Plumes of thick smoke could be seen billowing into the sky from afar due to the massive fire and explosions. The blaze gutted three buses of Blossom School, one gas tanker and one mini truck.

Police authorities and fire brigade officials rushed to the spot and succeeded in bringing the fire under control.

Kakasaheb Dole, deputy commissioner of police, (Zone 2) said, “The suspects were trying to allegedly steal gas from a tanker that caused the fire and explosions.”

Police said the propylene gas stored in the tanker falls under the essential item category.

Wakad Police Station has filed a case Sections 379 (theft), 407 (criminal breach of trust by carrier), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (mischief causing damage), 34 (criminal act is done by several persons) and Sections 3, 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 and Sections 3, 4 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.

