Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Three held in firing incident targeting Shiv Sena leader’s car 

ByShrinivas Deshpande
May 27, 2025 05:12 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Ajay alias Bagali Ravainda Sapkal, Shubham Sampat Khemnar and Sachin Anil Gole

Warje-Malwadi Police on Sunday arrested three suspects in connection with the firing incident targeting the vehicle of Shiv Sena Yuva district head Nilesh Ghare. The attack took place on May 19 outside Ghare’s office in the Ganpati Matha area of Warje-Malwadi. 

The team of Warje-Malwadi police analysed more than 150 CCTV footage in the locality and activated the informers’ network.  (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The team of Warje-Malwadi police analysed more than 150 CCTV footage in the locality and activated the informers’ network.  (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Ajay alias Bagali Ravainda Sapkal, Shubham Sampat Khemnar and Sachin Anil Gole. However, the search for another accused, Sanket Matale is going on. The accused were produced in court on Monday, which granted them police custody till May 29. 

According to police reports, the assailants allegedly opened fire on Ghare’s car in what appears to be a premeditated act. No injuries were reported during the incident. 

The team of Warje-Malwadi police analysed more than 150 CCTV footage in the locality and activated the informers’ network. 

Vishwajit Kaigade, senior Police Inspector at Warje Malwadi police station, said, “During the investigation, it was revealed that Sapkal and Matale were involved in the incident.’’ 

News / Cities / Pune / Three held in firing incident targeting Shiv Sena leader’s car 
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On