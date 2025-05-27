Three held in firing incident targeting Shiv Sena leader’s car 

Warje-Malwadi Police on Sunday arrested three suspects in connection with the firing incident targeting the vehicle of Shiv Sena Yuva district head Nilesh Ghare. The attack took place on May 19 outside Ghare’s office in the Ganpati Matha area of Warje-Malwadi. The team of Warje-Malwadi police analysed more than 150 CCTV footage in the locality and activated the informers’ network. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Ajay alias Bagali Ravainda Sapkal, Shubham Sampat Khemnar and Sachin Anil Gole. However, the search for another accused, Sanket Matale is going on. The accused were produced in court on Monday, which granted them police custody till May 29.

According to police reports, the assailants allegedly opened fire on Ghare’s car in what appears to be a premeditated act. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Vishwajit Kaigade, senior Police Inspector at Warje Malwadi police station, said, “During the investigation, it was revealed that Sapkal and Matale were involved in the incident.’’