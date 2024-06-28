Three including Nigerian natl arrested in drugs case 

In a significant development in recent drugs in pub case, Pune police arrested three including a Nigerian for allegedly supplying drugs to an IT professional and an architect at L3 Pub while operating beyond the permissible limits. The accused, Abhishek Sonawane, Omkar Sakat and Idoco Staveley Sunday from Nigeria were arrested under NDPS, Maharashtra Liquor Prohibition Act and COTPA Act. Later, they were produced in court and were sent to police custody till July 2. During police interrogation, they confessed that they consumed MD drugs at the late-night party. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

In a viral video in L3 bar, earlier arrested Nitin Thombre and Karan Mishra were seen inhaling drug-like substances. During police interrogation, they confessed that they consumed MD drugs at the late-night party.

As per the accused, a local man who supplied drugs to them used to visit the Kamgar Putla area regularly. Accordingly, police laid the trap, arrested Sonawane and seized one gram of Cocaine from his possession. He had purchased it from Omkar and Idoco.

Immediately police arrested the duo and seized 6 grams of MD from Omkar and 2.8 grams of Cocaine from Idoco, said investigation officer Chandrashekhar Sawant.

During the investigation, Idoco claimed that he had come to India in 2019 and he lost his passport in 2019. Police suspect that he was staying in the country illegally and might be part of a big drug cartel.