 Three including Nigerian natl arrested in drugs case  - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Three including Nigerian natl arrested in drugs case 

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 29, 2024 05:46 AM IST

In a viral video in L3 bar, earlier arrested Nitin Thombre and Karan Mishra were seen inhaling drug-like substances

In a significant development in recent drugs in pub case, Pune police arrested three including a Nigerian for allegedly supplying drugs to an IT professional and an architect at L3 Pub while operating beyond the permissible limits. The accused, Abhishek Sonawane, Omkar Sakat and Idoco Staveley Sunday from Nigeria were arrested under NDPS, Maharashtra Liquor Prohibition Act and COTPA Act. Later, they were produced in court and were sent to police custody till July 2. 

During police interrogation, they confessed that they consumed MD drugs at the late-night party.  (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
During police interrogation, they confessed that they consumed MD drugs at the late-night party.  (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

In a viral video in L3 bar, earlier arrested Nitin Thombre and Karan Mishra were seen inhaling drug-like substances. During police interrogation, they confessed that they consumed MD drugs at the late-night party. 

As per the accused, a local man who supplied drugs to them used to visit the Kamgar Putla area regularly. Accordingly, police laid the trap, arrested Sonawane and seized one gram of Cocaine from his possession. He had purchased it from Omkar and Idoco. 

Immediately police arrested the duo and seized 6 grams of MD from Omkar and 2.8 grams of Cocaine from Idoco, said investigation officer Chandrashekhar Sawant. 

During the investigation, Idoco claimed that he had come to India in 2019 and he lost his passport in 2019. Police suspect that he was staying in the country illegally and might be part of a big drug cartel. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Three including Nigerian natl arrested in drugs case 
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On