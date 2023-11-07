Three including two minors detained for vandalising 25 vehicles

The Vimantal police detained three including two minors who went on a rampage, vandalising 25 vehicles parked along the roadside in the Kalwad area near Dhanori. The incident occurred on Sunday at midnight, leaving residents in a state of fear and apprehension. The accused has been identified as Hashim Khalil Sheikh (18) resident of Vikas Nagar Colony, Lohegaon. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Hashim Khalil Sheikh (18) resident of Vikas Nagar Colony, Lohegaon, and two 16-year-old minors, who were detained by police on Monday afternoon from Dhanori. The trio smashed car windows and mirrors with koyta and sharp weapons and fled from the spot. Later they created terror in the locality by flashing sharp weapons in the air.

A team of Vimantal police responded to the distress calls and initiated a thorough search operation. They collected CCTV footage in the locality to ascertain the identity of the accused. Police said the accused targeted vehicles of various makes and models, causing significant damage and leaving car owners in disbelief at the extent of destruction.

Police officials from Vimantal police station stated, “The accused might have vandalised vehicles under the influence of alcohol. During interrogation, it was said that vandalisation was done to create terror among the locals.’’

The owners of the damaged cars have expressed their shock and dismay at the incident. After the incident, many local residents expressed their concern for the safety of their property.

A case has been registered at Vimantal police station under IPC sections 427, 34, and other relevant sections.

