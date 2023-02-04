Home / Cities / Pune News / Three killed in accident near Shikrapur

Three killed in accident near Shikrapur

Published on Feb 04, 2023 06:54 PM IST

A case has been registered against a tempo driver under sections of rash and negligent driving. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Three people, including a woman and her son, were killed in a road accident near Shikrapur on Friday evening, said police.

The deceased have been identified as Vijaya Dilip Doke (40), Sanket Dilip Doke (20) and Omkar Chandrakant Sukre (20), all residents of Khadakwadi village in Ambegaon tehsil of Pune district.

According to Shikrapur police, Sanket, his mother and his friend were riding on a motorcycle and heading towards Shikrapur to attend a family function on Friday evening. When they were on the Belha-Jejuri highway a speeding tempo rammed the motorcycle in which all three died due to severe injuries.

After the incident, a team of Shikrapur police rushed to the spot and booked tempo driver Akshay Baban Sakore.

