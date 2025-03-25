Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Three killed in car-container collision in Shirur

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 25, 2025 08:04 AM IST

Kailas was travelling with his wife, daughter, and brother-in-law from Wagholi to Nhavare in a private car. As they approached Talegaon-Nhavare Road, a container travelling from the opposite direction crashed into their vehicle

Three people from a family, including a man and his daughter, were killed after a speeding container rammed into a car at Shirur in the Pune district on Sunday at around 9 pm. A woman was also critically injured in the accident.

According to authorities, a car collided with a container near Sarke Wasti on Nhavre -Talegaon Dhamdhere Road which led to the accident (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
According to authorities, a car collided with a container near Sarke Wasti on Nhavre -Talegaon Dhamdhere Road which led to the accident (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to authorities, a car collided with a container near Sarke Wasti on Nhavre -Talegaon Dhamdhere Road which led to the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Kailas Krushnaji Gaikwad (50), Gauri Krushnji Gaikwad (18) and Ganesh Mahadev Nirlekar. Durga Kailas Gaikwad, wife of Kailas, was seriously injured in the accident and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Kailas was travelling with his wife, daughter, and brother-in-law from Wagholi to Nhavare in a private car. As they approached Talegaon-Nhavare Road, a container travelling from the opposite direction crashed into their vehicle.

Durga is critically injured and shifted to the nearby hospital for medical treatment, said police.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On