Three killed in car-container collision in Shirur

Three people from a family, including a man and his daughter, were killed after a speeding container rammed into a car at Shirur in the Pune district on Sunday at around 9 pm. A woman was also critically injured in the accident. According to authorities, a car collided with a container near Sarke Wasti on Nhavre -Talegaon Dhamdhere Road which led to the accident

The deceased have been identified as Kailas Krushnaji Gaikwad (50), Gauri Krushnji Gaikwad (18) and Ganesh Mahadev Nirlekar. Durga Kailas Gaikwad, wife of Kailas, was seriously injured in the accident and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Kailas was travelling with his wife, daughter, and brother-in-law from Wagholi to Nhavare in a private car. As they approached Talegaon-Nhavare Road, a container travelling from the opposite direction crashed into their vehicle.

Durga is critically injured and shifted to the nearby hospital for medical treatment, said police.