Three mowed down by ST bus in Beed

Three men were mowed down by a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus in Beed district on Sunday. The bus driver has been apprehended, and a case was being registered against him. (HT PHOTO)

The incident occurred at around 6 am near Ghodka Rajuri village when the speeding bus ran over a group of youths who were training for police recruitment. Two others were injured in the accident, said police.

The police identified the deceased as Babasaheb More alias Balu (20), Virat Babruwan Ghodke (19) and Om Sugriv Ghodke (20).

The trio died on the spot, and their bodies were taken to the district hospital in Beed for further formalities. The bus driver has been apprehended, and a case was being registered against him.

The bus was coming from Beed and heading towards Parbhani when the accident took place. Police said, the bus driver claimed that due to morning fog, visibility was very poor.

Following the accident, angry villagers vandalised the state transport bus and demanded jobs for family members of the deceased men in the state transport department, police said.

Upon receiving the information, a police team arrived at the site, and a case was registered in connection with the accident.

Pratap Sarnaik, minister of state road transport corporation has announced ₹10 lakh financial assistance to the kin of the deceased.

“The incident is deeply tragic, and we share in the sorrow of the families of the young victims,” Sarnaik said.