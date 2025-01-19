Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Three mowed down by ST bus in Beed

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 19, 2025 09:43 PM IST

The incident occurred at around 6 am near Ghodka Rajuri village when the speeding bus ran over a group of youths who were training for police recruitment

Three men were mowed down by a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus in Beed district on Sunday.

The bus driver has been apprehended, and a case was being registered against him. (HT PHOTO)
The bus driver has been apprehended, and a case was being registered against him. (HT PHOTO)

The incident occurred at around 6 am near Ghodka Rajuri village when the speeding bus ran over a group of youths who were training for police recruitment. Two others were injured in the accident, said police.

The police identified the deceased as Babasaheb More alias Balu (20), Virat Babruwan Ghodke (19) and Om Sugriv Ghodke (20).

The trio died on the spot, and their bodies were taken to the district hospital in Beed for further formalities. The bus driver has been apprehended, and a case was being registered against him.

The bus was coming from Beed and heading towards Parbhani when the accident took place. Police said, the bus driver claimed that due to morning fog, visibility was very poor.

Following the accident, angry villagers vandalised the state transport bus and demanded jobs for family members of the deceased men in the state transport department, police said.

Upon receiving the information, a police team arrived at the site, and a case was registered in connection with the accident.

Pratap Sarnaik, minister of state road transport corporation has announced 10 lakh financial assistance to the kin of the deceased.

“The incident is deeply tragic, and we share in the sorrow of the families of the young victims,” Sarnaik said.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On