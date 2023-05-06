Fire incident brings focus back on safety lapses at commercial establishments

PUNE The fire incident that took place at the godown in Pune city’s Wagholi area on Friday night brings the focus back to the issue of poor living conditions and safety lapses at commercial establishments where workers dwell. The godown, which was used to store goods and materials for installing pandals for various events, caught fire and killed three workers. This incident is not the first of its kind in Pune, in the past, similar incidents involving workers’ deaths at hotels or shops were reported in the city. (HT PHOTO)

According to the fire brigade officials, the fire quickly spread, and the workers who were inside the godown could not escape due to the lack of proper ventilation and exit points.

The deceased have been identified as Kamal Bar, 24, Bijan Milan Patra, 24, and Vishwajit Sen, 27. They all hail from Midnapur district of West Bengal, said police officials.

Devendra Potphode, chief of Pune fire brigade department, said, “Fire-related safety measures were not in place inside the godown. The owner had not taken a no objection certificate (NOC) from the concerned authority, while due to poor living conditions, the fire spread quickly leading to the deaths.”

Potphode said, “We have appealed many times, specifically to commercial establishments to follow all fire safety norms in their premises. Also, they should frequently check whether all fire systems are in working condition or not. We are here to help people to get it done in a timely manner.”

Vijay Mahajan, a fireman, who was deputed to the accident site, said, “It was found that the godown lacked proper ventilation and exit points. The building had no fire extinguishers, and the workers were unable to escape due to the locked exit points. The material used for setting up pandals likes chairs, tables, sound systems, mattresses, electric wire bundles, and electric equipment may have created a hurdle to escape.’’

Akhil Ghogre, industry safety officer said, “Before establishing a commercial unit necessary permission should be taken and at least two exit points should be in place, proper height should be maintained, fire safety audit should be done and NOC should be obtained to ensure safety and security of the workers. The concerned authority should also conduct inspection from time to time.”

Anna Jogdan, human rights activist, said, “The lack of safety measures in various establishments is a cause for concern and needs to be addressed immediately. The government and concerned authorities must take strict action against owners who do not adhere to safety guidelines.’’

Jogdan said, “They must ensure that all establishments are equipped with proper ventilation, quick exit points, and fire extinguishers. Moreover, regular inspections should be conducted to ensure that safety measures are being followed.”