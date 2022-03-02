Three-year-old dies after coming in contact with live wire of roadside DP

Pune: Three-year-old Shahzad Amir Sayyed died of electrocution after he touched a live wire protruding from a distribution panel (DP) box near his house in Nawazish Park in Kondhwa on Wednesday.

According to family members and neighbours, two excavators had been deployed in the area for drainage pipeline laying work for the past couple of days which had encroached road space for commuters to walk.

Residents were forced to use the slender patch near the uncovered Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) DP. The incident has been captured on one of the CCTV cameras where the victim is seen manoeuvring through the stretch to reach home and getting stuck after coming in contact with live electric wire cable.

A spot visit revealed two excavators parked in the narrow lane of the area blocking the stretch. The DP box at the chowk near the deceased‘s house was open with dangling loose wires. Amir Sayyed, the child’s father, said, “The incident took place around 2 pm when my son was on his way home. He was playing with a stick which fell. The moment he bent down to pick it, he came into contact with a live wire and got electrocuted. He was stuck to the wire and fell down only after he died. His death has taken place due to the negligence of MSEDCL and civic authorities who had failed to take safety measures at the site,” he said.

MSEDCL authorities stated that an inspector has been appointed to investigate the case. “Our officials visited the spot and informed us that excavators had dug up the area for laying drainage lines or some road work which damaged electric cables in the area. The kid came into contact with some electricity cable and died. The investigation is underway and details will be known only after submission of report by the inspector,” they said.

Maqsood Shaikh, a resident of the area, said, “Naked electric wires, dangling low pose major risk to residents, especially during monsoon season. Our repeated alerts to MSEDCL authorities have fallen on deaf ears. Strict action must be taken against the guilty,” he said.

Social worker Saleem Mulla, president of Maharashtra Wakf Liberation and Protection Task Force said, “The area has many damaged electric cables and naked wires in DP boxes. We seek compensation to the deceased’s family and action against the contractor, supervisor, MSEDCL and PMC authorities for their negligence which led to the death of a kid.”