To cut costs, Ganpati mandals in Dhankawadi to hold only one procession

The slump in the economy has taken a toll on the upcoming 10-day Ganeshotsav festival that begins on August 31 after a gap of two years. With many mandals staring a financial crisis, mandals are looking to start a new trend-that of merging procession and celebrations with other mandals.

On Saturday, several mandals from southern parts of Pune in Dhankawadi area held a meeting and decided to take out the procession together, as this will cause less financial burden.

In the meeting it was decided that seven prominent mandals of Dhankawadi-Keshav Mitra mandal, Jay Maharashtra Mitra mandal, Akhil Narveer Tanhajinagar Mitra mandal, Pancharatneshwar Mitra mandal, Vidyanagari Mitra mandal, Akhil Mohanagar Mitra mandal and Ekta Mitra Mandal will take out the procession together on the first day, rather than taking out individual processions.

“We held a meeting on Saturday to plan this year’s festival. One of the major issues we discussed was financial crisis and how to manage expenses. Hence, rather than spending on individual processions, it was decided to take out one procession to cut costs. Till now, seven mandals have agreed to participate and the smaller mandals will soon follow,” said Gurunath Salunkhe trustee of the Akhil Mohanagar Mitra Mandal Trust.

Residents have welcomed this decision.Deepika Patil, a resident of Dhankawadi area said, “Every year there are many processions taken out and we have to give Vargani to all the mandals. Now, if one big procession is held, it will not only help mandals but also the public. There will be less expense, no traffic jams and less noise pollution.”