Toddler dies after falling into a well in Chikhali

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Apr 03, 2024 05:14 AM IST

Pimpri-Chinchwad police recovered the dead body of a three-year-old boy from Chikhali on Tuesday, officials said. The deceased has been identified as Wasim Najjimuddin Khan (3).

Considering the situation, police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and tried to rescue Wasim. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Police said the accident occurred on Monday when a group of children were playing near a house. While playing, Wasim allegedly fell into the well located near his house.

Considering the situation, police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and tried to rescue Wasim. Late on Monday, the rescue operation was halted, and on resumption on Tuesday morning, Fire brigade officials recovered the dead body of Wasim at around 5.30 pm. After the post-mortem procedure, the dead body was handed over to the parents.

Dyaneshwar Katkar, senior police inspector at Chikhli Police Station said, “While playing, the toddler accidentally fell into a well and with the help of the fire brigade and police we retrieved his dead body on Tuesday evening.’’

