Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Toddler mowed down by water tanker, driver held 

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jan 23, 2025 06:08 AM IST

Police investigation revealed that the accused was reversing the vehicle in order to empty the tanker in the neighbouring shop on a narrow road

A one-year-old toddler was killed after a water tanker ran over him in Uruli Devachi, Phursungi. The incident was reported Tuesday at around 3 pm near a scrap shop when the driver was trying to park the tanker. After the incident, the accused driver, Vijaykumar Balaji Phad, fled the spot and voluntarily appeared before the police. 

After the incident, to avoid the wrath of the locals, the tanker driver escaped from the spot and appeared in front of the police. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
After the incident, to avoid the wrath of the locals, the tanker driver escaped from the spot and appeared in front of the police. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Police investigation revealed that the accused was reversing the vehicle in order to empty the tanker in the neighbouring shop on a narrow road. While reversing the tanker, the victim Krushna Rahul Mahanto came under the rear wheel of the tanker and was crushed to death. Amit Shete, assistant police inspector at Kalepadal police station said, “The family of the accused was living and working at a scrap centre. While playing nearby, the toddler came under the rear wheels of the tanker and died.’’ 

After the incident, to avoid the wrath of the locals, the tanker driver escaped from the spot and appeared in front of the police. Later police arrested him and produced him in court. On Wednesday the court released him on bail. 

A case has been filed at Kalepadal police station against the tanker driver under BNS sections 106(1),281 and sections 184,119/177 134 (a), (b) of the Motor Vehicle Act. 

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On