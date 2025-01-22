Toddler mowed down by water tanker, driver held 

A one-year-old toddler was killed after a water tanker ran over him in Uruli Devachi, Phursungi. The incident was reported Tuesday at around 3 pm near a scrap shop when the driver was trying to park the tanker. After the incident, the accused driver, Vijaykumar Balaji Phad, fled the spot and voluntarily appeared before the police. After the incident, to avoid the wrath of the locals, the tanker driver escaped from the spot and appeared in front of the police. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Police investigation revealed that the accused was reversing the vehicle in order to empty the tanker in the neighbouring shop on a narrow road. While reversing the tanker, the victim Krushna Rahul Mahanto came under the rear wheel of the tanker and was crushed to death. Amit Shete, assistant police inspector at Kalepadal police station said, “The family of the accused was living and working at a scrap centre. While playing nearby, the toddler came under the rear wheels of the tanker and died.’’

After the incident, to avoid the wrath of the locals, the tanker driver escaped from the spot and appeared in front of the police. Later police arrested him and produced him in court. On Wednesday the court released him on bail.

A case has been filed at Kalepadal police station against the tanker driver under BNS sections 106(1),281 and sections 184,119/177 134 (a), (b) of the Motor Vehicle Act.