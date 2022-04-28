Toilets at Shaniwar Wada not functional, visitors unhappy
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has constructed public toilets in Shaniwar Wada premises, but as the sewage line is not connected to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) drainage line, the toilets are lying unused.
The ASI, Pune unit, has written a letter to the Vishrambaug Wada regional ward office and demanded to solve the issue on a priority basis.
Shaniwar Wada has five gates- Khidki Darwaja, Dilli Darwaja, Mastani Darwaja, Ganesh Darwaja and Jambhul Darwaja. According to visitors, there is a bad stench of urine when they pass the Ganesh Darwaja and Jambhul Darwaja. Some visitors are seen urinating around the corners of these gates. Thus, it was necessary to have a public toilet. Considering this, the ASI has installed modern public toilets.
Built in 1746, the Shaniwar Wada is one of the most iconic heritage structures of the city and witnesses 3,000 visitors daily, and many more on weekends.
Ashish Mahadalkar, ward officer of Vishrambaug Wada, said, ”We have received an application from the ASI. They are ready to bear the cost, but the road behind Shaniwar Wada was dug many times for various works like 24x7 water projects, laying drainage lines and laying cable lines by private operators. The civic body has reinstated the road recently.”
Vishrambaug Wada ward officer has written a letter to the PMC road department which states, ”The ASI has demanded to connect the sewage with PMC drainage line. While undertaking the road reinstate work, the PMC road department has closed the drainage manhole. Now for connecting the sewage from Shaniwar Wada, PMC will have to dig the road and lift the manhole cover at the road level. If the road department would carry out this work, it will help to connect sewage from Shaniwar Wada with the PMC drainage line.”
GE Mandaware, assistant conservator, ASI, said, “The daily footfall at Shaniwar Wada is more than 3,000 tourists. Without damaging any structure, we have erected the toilets, and we are ready to pay the required fees to the PMC. The officials are cooperative and have promised to solve the issue soon.”
Vehicles choke Undri, Khadi Machine chowks in Pune
The two notorious accident-prone stretches- Khadi Machine chowk and Undri chowk have once again gone back to their original chaotic nature due to a lack of traffic police vigilance and the Pune Municipal Corporation apathy. PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar in March this year had inaugurated the first blackspot redesign on Pune's zero fatality corridor at Undri chowk. Between 2017 and 2020, the Khadi Machine chowk witnessed 65 road crashes.
Man shot dead in broad daylight in Naini
A 40-year-old man was shot dead near the Malhara flyover under the trans-Yamuna Naini police station area, on Thursday. According to reports, a resident of Chaka area of Naini, Brajesh Singh, was going to bring his children from school. Singh died before he could be taken to hospital. Police found some empty and live cartridges at the crime scene. The man had been shot in the head. The deceased was identified as Brajesh Singh.
Bank accounts of BSP leader Yaqub Qureshi’s sons, meat factory seized
Bank accounts of Bahujan Samaj Party leader Yaqub Qureshi's meat processing factory and of his two sons were seized after they failed to reply to the police notice about providing details of the procurement of animals. Station House Officer of Kithore police station Arvind Mohan Sharma, who has been investigating the case said that the action was initiated under Meat Food Products Act 1973. MPFO empowers the investigating officer to seize accounts, products for violation.
Punekars choose northern hill stations for summer vacations, MTDC resorts getting full bookings
In May, there is a heavy rush of people headed to the northern part of India even as Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation Pune region resorts, too, are getting heavy bookings in May. While within the state, there is a rush of tourists to Mahabaleshwar, Matheran and Lonavala where MTDC resorts along with other private hotels are booked choc-a-bloc.
Pune district reports 34 new Covid cases
Pune: Pune district on Thursday reported 34 more cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities. As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation has so far reported 680,039 Covid cases and 9,713 deaths till Thursday. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has reported 347,509 cases so far and 3,627 deaths due to Covid. Pune rural has reported 425,586 total cases so far and 7,203 Covid deaths.
