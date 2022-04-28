Toilets at Shaniwar Wada not functional, visitors unhappy

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has constructed public toilets in Shaniwar Wada premises, but as the sewage line is not connected to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) drainage line, the toilets are lying unused.

The ASI, Pune unit, has written a letter to the Vishrambaug Wada regional ward office and demanded to solve the issue on a priority basis.

Shaniwar Wada has five gates- Khidki Darwaja, Dilli Darwaja, Mastani Darwaja, Ganesh Darwaja and Jambhul Darwaja. According to visitors, there is a bad stench of urine when they pass the Ganesh Darwaja and Jambhul Darwaja. Some visitors are seen urinating around the corners of these gates. Thus, it was necessary to have a public toilet. Considering this, the ASI has installed modern public toilets.

Built in 1746, the Shaniwar Wada is one of the most iconic heritage structures of the city and witnesses 3,000 visitors daily, and many more on weekends.

Ashish Mahadalkar, ward officer of Vishrambaug Wada, said, ”We have received an application from the ASI. They are ready to bear the cost, but the road behind Shaniwar Wada was dug many times for various works like 24x7 water projects, laying drainage lines and laying cable lines by private operators. The civic body has reinstated the road recently.”

Vishrambaug Wada ward officer has written a letter to the PMC road department which states, ”The ASI has demanded to connect the sewage with PMC drainage line. While undertaking the road reinstate work, the PMC road department has closed the drainage manhole. Now for connecting the sewage from Shaniwar Wada, PMC will have to dig the road and lift the manhole cover at the road level. If the road department would carry out this work, it will help to connect sewage from Shaniwar Wada with the PMC drainage line.”

GE Mandaware, assistant conservator, ASI, said, “The daily footfall at Shaniwar Wada is more than 3,000 tourists. Without damaging any structure, we have erected the toilets, and we are ready to pay the required fees to the PMC. The officials are cooperative and have promised to solve the issue soon.”