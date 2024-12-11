Total subjects reduced to 37 from 63 in CUET 2025

University Grant Commission (UGC) has announced changes in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), undergraduate and postgraduate 2025, saying the total number of subjects has been reduced to 37 from 63 and there will be a uniform exam duration of 60 minutes. The UGC had constituted a committee of experts to review CUET UG and PG. These changes have been made after the review conducted by this panel. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

“Students will be allowed to appear for CUET-UG in any subject other than the subjects they studied in Class 12. Along with this, this exam will now be conducted only in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. From 2025, students will be able to appear for a maximum of five subjects in CUET-UG. The duration of all CUET-UG exams will be 60 minutes. Along with this, the concept of optional questions in the exam has also been abolished and now all questions will be compulsory. Also, from the 2025 session, CUET-UG will be conducted in 63 subjects instead of 37,” said Jagdish Kumar, UGC chairman.

He said 20 language subjects have been discontinued and admissions to the dropped subjects can be done based on General Aptitude Test (GAT) scores.

The domain-specific subjects were 29 earlier, but the UGC has decided to discontinue six subjects, bringing the number down to 23, Kumar added.

“We are discontinuing six papers including Entrepreneurship, Teaching Aptitude, Fashion Studies, Tourism, Legal studies and Engineering graphics... in undergraduate programmes, admissions can be taken based on the general test score,” said Kumar.

“The commission will soon publish a detailed draft of revised guidelines for conducting CUET-UG and CUET-PG 2025, in which feedback and suggestions will be sought from students, parents, teachers and institutions.’

Students have welcomed the decision of UGC, Manisha Rathi a student said, “It is an important decision taken by the UGC which will help us to choose different subjects to appear for the CUET exams in future. Also, the time has been extended up to 60 minutes which will be beneficial for us.”

(With Agency Inputs)