News / Cities / Pune News / Tourists injured in bee attack at Rajgad fort

Tourists injured in bee attack at Rajgad fort

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Oct 09, 2023 07:38 AM IST

One of the victims called emergency services as a result of which local police and medical teams of Pune Zilla Parishad immediately rushed to the spot

PUNE At least 20 tourists were injured after an attack by honey bees while visiting Rajgad fort near Velhe in Pune district.

After initial medication, all tourists were brought back to the base station, said officials. (HT PHOTO)
After initial medication, all tourists were brought back to the base station, said officials. (HT PHOTO)

According to police, the incident was reported near Suvela Machi in the morning hours of Sunday.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

As per the police officials, a total of 50 tourists in four to five different groups from Pune, and Mumbai visited Rajgad fort during the weekend. When they were near Suvela Machi they were attacked by honey bees. Four to five tourists become unconscious after being stung by numerous bees.

One of the victims called emergency services as a result of which local police and medical teams of Pune Zilla Parishad immediately rushed to the spot.

After initial medication, all tourists were brought back to the base station, said officials.

Ranjeet Pathare, assistant police inspector at Velha police station, said, “Four to five groups from Pune and Mumbai visited the fort on Sunday and were attacked by the bees. At least 20 were injured and all of them now are stable after medication.’’

Police administration, district administration, and the taluka health officer rushed to the spot to take stock of the incident.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out