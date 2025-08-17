Traffic chaos, speeding heavy vehicles turn Pune’s Katraj Chowk into death trap

Vital traffic junction Katraj Chowk has become a nightmare for two-wheeler riders and pedestrians, with a sharp rise in fatal accidents in the past two years. Poor road design, lack of proper signage, non-functional streetlights and the absence of pedestrian crossings have turned the busy area into a death trap. Locals report near misses almost daily, especially at night when visibility is poor. Despite repeated appeals to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune traffic police, corrective measures remain pending. (MAHENDR AKOLHE/HT PHOTO)

Locals report near misses almost daily, especially at night when visibility is poor. Despite repeated appeals to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune traffic police, corrective measures remain pending, prompting concern among residents and commuters who demand immediate intervention to prevent further loss of life.

Over the past three years, Katraj Chowk has witnessed a disturbing pattern of fatal accidents. In 2023, three persons were killed in four crashes.

The following year in 2024, four lives were lost in separate accidents at the junction, including the death of 38-year-old Santosh Dilip Tikhat of Solapur, who was crushed by a 12-wheel container truck on May 16. A month later, on June 16, 25-year-old Shweta Chandrakant Limkar of Kolhapur died after her two-wheeler was hit by a state transport (ST) bus. Though she was wearing a helmet, it was not strapped properly and flew off during the collision, leading to fatal head injuries. On September 17, another young commuter, 26-year-old Manasi Ashok Pawar, lost her life after her scooter collided with a tanker at the same junction.

This year has been no different. On August 15, 2025, 28-year-old Mohammad Iqbal Pathan died after his scooter collided with a tempo near the chowk. Lahubai Ashruba Waghmare died after her scooter was rammed by tempo at Katraj Chowk on May 4.

Residents say the situation has worsened due to unruly public transport operations. “Motorists are facing significant hardship due to persistent traffic congestion at Katraj Chowk, primarily caused by the undisciplined behaviour of PMPML drivers. The frequent disregard for traffic rules results in long queues of vehicles building up on both sides of the junction. Adding to the chaos, the presence of autorickshaws and buses further exacerbates the situation,” said Mayur Bhosale, a Kondhwa resident.

One of the main causes, according to locals, is the lack of coordination between traffic police and Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) drivers, compounded by the latter’s repeated violations of route restrictions. Although buses departing from the PMPML depot were directed to reroute from Gujarwadi Bus Stand to Katraj Bus Stand, many drivers ignore the order, leading to long queues of vehicles. Despite prohibition on buses and heavy vehicles making right turns at the junction, compliance remains weak, resulting in severe jams where motorists spend more than 30 minutes covering just 200 metres.

The congestion has a ripple effect on Kondhwa Road, Satara Road, Navale Bridge and several other parts of Pune, particularly during morning and evening peak hours. “There is an urgent need for improved road safety, better signage, regulated heavy vehicle movement and public awareness campaigns to prevent further loss of life,” said Mohini Agarwal of Katraj.

Assistant inspector Rajkumar Barde, incharge, Bharati Vidyapeeth Traffic Division, said the traffic police are actively working to manage congestion at the junction. “Katraj is the final stop for many PMPML buses and constant U-turns contribute to the bottlenecks. Autos and other vehicles frequently violate traffic rules, further complicating the situation. We are tackling these issues through consistent monitoring and enforcement,” he said.

He added that the ongoing flyover construction has worsened the situation but the traffic police are ensuring smoother flow by deploying personnel at key points during peak hours. “We are focusing on improving commuter discipline, curbing signal jumping by two-wheeler riders and ensuring better coordination at this busy intersection. While the incomplete flyover work is causing unavoidable delays, we are taking steps to minimise inconvenience to the public,” Barde stated.

.