Traffic diversions on Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Sunday

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will be launching an overhead gantry work at Kalamboli entrance on Pune-Mumbai Expressway on February 12, Sunday for which traffic diversions will be put in place between 12 pm and 3 pm. A detailed circular was issued by MSRDC on Friday.

“The lanes starting from Kalamboli going towards Pune will remain shut from 12 pm to 3 pm. While the traffic will be diverted during this period via Kalamboli village to Panvel Circle to Hotel Devanshi Inn through Panvel Ramp on the Pune-Mumbai expressway,” read the circular.

For the help commuters can contact MSRDC control room at 9822498224 or 9833498334.