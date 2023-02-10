Home / Cities / Pune News / Traffic diversions on Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Sunday

Traffic diversions on Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Sunday

pune news
Published on Feb 10, 2023 11:05 PM IST

MSRDC will be launching an overhead gantry work at Kalamboli entrance on Pune-Mumbai Expressway on February 12

Traffic diversions on Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Sunday (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will be launching an overhead gantry work at Kalamboli entrance on Pune-Mumbai Expressway on February 12, Sunday for which traffic diversions will be put in place between 12 pm and 3 pm. A detailed circular was issued by MSRDC on Friday.

“The lanes starting from Kalamboli going towards Pune will remain shut from 12 pm to 3 pm. While the traffic will be diverted during this period via Kalamboli village to Panvel Circle to Hotel Devanshi Inn through Panvel Ramp on the Pune-Mumbai expressway,” read the circular.

For the help commuters can contact MSRDC control room at 9822498224 or 9833498334.

