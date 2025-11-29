Pune: Traffic along the Narhe-Navale Bridge corridor came to a standstill on Friday after entry was closed from the bypass highway into Narhe for the last two days as part of a new diversion plan. The closure has resulted in long queues of vehicles on the service road starting from the Swaminarayan Temple, forcing all inbound traffic to funnel through a single, narrow stretch. Traffic snarls on Narhe-Navale Bridge stretch after highway entry closure

Residents say the diversion was introduced abruptly and without adequate traffic management, further worsening congestion in an area already known for heavy traffic and frequent accidents.

“The diversion was done overnight, and there is no proper signage or traffic personnel to manage the chaos. It now takes us 25-30 minutes just to cross a one-kilometre stretch,” said Mayur Patil, a resident of Narhe.

Another commuter, Vaishali Sonawane, said, “The authorities have blocked the entry without planning alternatives. The service road is too narrow for such a big load of vehicles.”

Boards have been put on the highway highlighting the closure and the newly introduced traffic arrangements. However, citizens argue that symbolic boards do little to address on-ground problems, and point to the need for coordinated traffic regulation and proper infrastructure.

Himmat Jadhav, deputy commissioner of police, traffic, said, “The closure of the Narhe entry is a temporary but necessary step to reduce conflict points on the highway, especially after the recent fatal accident. We understand that the service road is currently under pressure, and we have deployed additional personnel to streamline vehicle flow.”

“In the coming days, we will assess traffic patterns, improve signage, and make further adjustments so that both safety and smooth movement are ensured for commuters,” he added.

The diversion follows the tragic accident that occurred on November 13 near Navale Bridge, when a speeding container truck lost control and crashed into several vehicles. The vehicle eventually rammed into a car, which became lodged beneath the container. A fire broke out moments later, killing eight people in the car and the container.