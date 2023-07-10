Maha bus crash: Vehicle caught fire after leaked diesel from tank came in contact with exhaust pipe, states report

A Mumbai-based team of fire investigators have concluded that the bus involved in the tragic accident in Buldhana district of Maharashtra on July 1 caught fire after splashed diesel came in contact with the hot exhaust of the vehicle. As many as 25 passengers were charred to death as the private bus with sleeper coach, they were travelling in caught fire after hitting the divider on the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway (ANI)

As many as 25 passengers were charred to death as the private bus with sleeper coach, they were travelling in caught fire after hitting the divider on the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway.

A forensic probe later revealed that the bus driver was under the influence of alcohol when the accident occurred.

Nilesh Ukunde, certified fire forensic investigator at Forensic Fire and Cyber Investigators carried out investigation pertaining to the blaze. In his report submitted to Amravati fire and RTO department, Ukunde concluded the front axle of the bus got dislocated after it overturned.

“It hit the diesel tank, crumpled it from front, and opened it from the rear (due to compressive pressure) and diesel thus splashed around. The leaked diesel on the road came in contact with the hot exhaust of the bus starting the fire,” the report stated.

Among those died in the incident included 11 male and 14 female passengers. Ten of the victims were from Wardha, seven from Pune, four from Nagpur and two each from Yavatmal and Washim. The sleeper coach bus of Vidarbha Travels was on its way to Pune from Nagpur when it met with the accident around 1.30 am at Pimpalkhuta village near Sindkhedraja, 130 km from Nagpur.

