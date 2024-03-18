 Train service disrupted on Pune-Mumbai route as wires snap - Hindustan Times
Train service disrupted on Pune-Mumbai route as wires snap

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 18, 2024 10:00 PM IST

Three local trains and six mail express trains running between Pune and Mumbai were delayed, said officials

Passengers travelling between Pune and Mumbai faced inconvenience as the overhead wires of the railway broke between Malavali and Kamshet station in the evening hours on Monday.

The traffic on the Pune-Mumbai railway line was disrupted at around 4.20 pm. (HT FILE)
Due to this, the traffic on the Pune-Mumbai railway line was disrupted at around 4.20 pm.

As a result, three local trains and six mail express trains running between Pune and Mumbai were delayed.

Rampal Barpagga, spokesperson, Pune railway division, said, “It was noticed that the overhead wires was broken between Kamshet and Malwali. After this, the traffic of trains on this route was immediately stopped by taking a block and the repair work was carried out. Also, investigation is going on as to what caused it to break.”

As per the Pune railway division, one of the loco pilots noticed that the engine power supply wire was hanging on the railway line between Kamshet railway station and Malvali railway station. He immediately informed the control room of Pune railway division.

On getting this information, the railway officials stopped the train operations with a technical block between Lonavla-Talegaon and undertook overhead wire repair work which took two hours.

