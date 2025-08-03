Search
Trainee priest dies after slipping into gorge near Visapur fort

ByNadeeem Inamdar
Published on: Aug 03, 2025 06:04 am IST

A 28-year-old man undergoing priesthood training died after falling into a deep gorge near Visapur fort on Saturday. The incident occurred near the popular Bhaje waterfall area located in Lonavla’s Shiv Durga region.

The deceased, identified as Abraham Sins, was a resident of Kerala and part of a group from Bethani Ashram Ramwadi.

According to Lonavla rural police, the mishap took place around 11:30 am when Sins reportedly slipped during a trek and sustained severe head injuries. He was part of the training group which was on a visit to the tourist destination when the incident took place, police officials said.

Rescue efforts were carried out by Shivdurg Mitra Bachao Pakshav, a local voluntary organisation, who later retrieved the body.

Police officials confirmed that Sins was undergoing training to become a Christian priest.

