Trainee priest dies after slipping into gorge near Visapur fort

The deceased, identified as Abraham Sins, was a resident of Kerala and part of a group from Bethani Ashram Ramwadi
A 28-year-old man undergoing priesthood training died after falling into a deep gorge near Visapur fort on Saturday. The incident occurred near the popular Bhaje waterfall area located in Lonavla’s Shiv Durga region.
The deceased, identified as Abraham Sins, was a resident of Kerala and part of a group from Bethani Ashram Ramwadi.
According to Lonavla rural police, the mishap took place around 11:30 am when Sins reportedly slipped during a trek and sustained severe head injuries. He was part of the training group which was on a visit to the tourist destination when the incident took place, police officials said.
Rescue efforts were carried out by Shivdurg Mitra Bachao Pakshav, a local voluntary organisation, who later retrieved the body.
Police officials confirmed that Sins was undergoing training to become a Christian priest.