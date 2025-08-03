Trainee priest dies after slipping into gorge near Visapur fort

A 28-year-old man undergoing priesthood training died after falling into a deep gorge near Visapur fort on Saturday. The incident occurred near the popular Bhaje waterfall area located in Lonavla’s Shiv Durga region. Rescue efforts were carried out by Shivdurg Mitra Bachao Pakshav, a local voluntary organisation, who later retrieved the body. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased, identified as Abraham Sins, was a resident of Kerala and part of a group from Bethani Ashram Ramwadi.

According to Lonavla rural police, the mishap took place around 11:30 am when Sins reportedly slipped during a trek and sustained severe head injuries. He was part of the training group which was on a visit to the tourist destination when the incident took place, police officials said.

Rescue efforts were carried out by Shivdurg Mitra Bachao Pakshav, a local voluntary organisation, who later retrieved the body.

Police officials confirmed that Sins was undergoing training to become a Christian priest.