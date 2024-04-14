 Tree falls at Pune railway station, none injured - Hindustan Times
Tree falls at Pune railway station, none injured

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 15, 2024 05:32 AM IST

A massive tree collapsed at Pune railway station, causing no injuries. Railway management removed the tree, clearing the road for passengers in the packed station.

In a major accident at the Pune railway station on Sunday morning, a massive tree collapsed in the area outside the station grounds. No injuries were reported during the incident that took place at 5 am on Sunday. After 8 am, the railway management removed the tree and cleared the road for passengers. The station is currently packed with people due to the summer holidays.

After 8 am, the railway management removed the tree and cleared the road for passengers. (HT PHOTO)
