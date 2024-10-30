Menu Explore
Trio physically attacks man who objected to urinating at society parking lot

ByNadeem Inamdar
Oct 30, 2024 06:32 AM IST

The accused also assaulted his cousin Ranganath More and broke three of his teeth. No arrests have been made so far

The Market Yard Police have booked three persons Tushar Dagade, Siddhantha Gaikwad and Sahil Gajarwal for allegedly physically assaulting Rishikesh Vijay More of Bhimale Complex at Market Yard as he objected to their urinating at the housing society parking area at around 6 pm on October 27.

Police have filed a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 117 (2), 115 (2), 352, 351 (1) and 35 following the complaint filed by More. (HT PHOTO)
Police have filed a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 117 (2), 115 (2), 352, 351 (1) and 35 following the complaint filed by More. The accused also assaulted his cousin Ranganath More and broke three of his teeth. No arrests have been made so far.

