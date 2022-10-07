Home / Cities / Pune News / Truck carrying devotees overturns near Pune city, 13 injured

Truck carrying devotees overturns near Pune city, 13 injured

pune news
Published on Oct 07, 2022 01:55 PM IST

"While negotiating a slope in Shindwane ghat, the vehicle's brakes failed. The driver tried to halt the truck, but it skidded in loose soil and overturned, injuring 13 devotees," said an officer of the Loni Kalbhor police station.

According to the police, around two dozen devotees from Aurangabad district in central Maharashtra were heading towards Alandi in a truck.&nbsp;
According to the police, around two dozen devotees from Aurangabad district in central Maharashtra were heading towards Alandi in a truck. 
PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

Pune, Oct 6 (PTI) Thirteen devotees on way to the temple town of Alandi in Pune district were injured after the truck they were travelling in overturned near here on Thursday evening, said police. According to the police, around two dozen devotees from Aurangabad district in central Maharashtra were heading towards Alandi in a truck after offering prayers at a temple in Jejuri near Pune city when the accident took place in Shindwane ghat.

"While negotiating a slope in Shindwane ghat, the vehicle's brakes failed. The driver tried to halt the truck, but it skidded in loose soil and overturned, injuring 13 devotees," said an officer of the Loni Kalbhor police station. He said the pilgrims received minor injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are being treated. PTI SPK RSY RSY

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pune accident
pune accident

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out