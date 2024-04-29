Truck runs over two waiting by roadside

Two persons waiting at the roadside for a private vehicle to travel to Kolhapur were mowed down by a truck near Bhumakar Chowk on Saturday, said police. As per the complaint filed by Rohan Patil (19) of Narhe, his mother Shital and six-year-old niece were waiting for a private vehicle when the truck ran over them. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased have been identified as Shital Patil (42) and a six-year-old girl. The incident was reported on Katraj-Dehu Road at Narhe at around 11:30 pm.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

As per the complaint filed by Rohan Patil (19) of Narhe, his mother Shital and six-year-old niece were waiting for a private vehicle when the truck ran over them. The duo was rushed to a hospital but died due to injuries.

Police have filed a case against the driver of the truck under Sections 304(a) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 184, 119/177 of the Motor Vehicles Act.