Trying to waive off bank charges, man loses 89,000

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Feb 27, 2023 10:16 PM IST

PUNE: A 34-year-old man from the Vimantal area was duped for 89,650 by a cyber fraudster posing as a private bank employee and claiming to help him reduce credit card charges.

Pretending to be a bank representative, the person, posing as a bank representative, asked the victim to download the Team Viewer application and obtained his bank account credentials. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The incident happened last week, Vimantal police informed.

According to police, the complainant was using a private bank credit card. He recently discovered that he had been overcharged by the bank while paying a credit card bill, so he decided to contact the bank to enquire about his credit card charges.

According to the police, the victim filed a complaint on the bank’s social media platform. Later, he dialled a customer care number of the concerned bank found on a search engine, which turned out to be a fake number.

Pretending to be a bank representative, the person, posing as a bank representative, asked the victim to download the Team Viewer application and obtained his bank account credentials to waive off extra charges on his credit card bill.

Later, the victim lost 89,650 through various transactions, and it was only later that he realised that he had been duped by a cyber fraudster nexus.

A case in this regard has been filed at the Vimantal police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and further investigation is underway, police said.

Story Saved
