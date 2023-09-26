Two arrested following clashes during Ganesh immersion procession

Tensions erupted during the Ganesh idol immersion procession in Manjari on Sunday night, resulting in the arrest of two individuals. The disturbance ensued when a resident raised objections to the blaring DJ music accompanying the procession. The accused have been identified as Swapnil Kuchekar, Harshal Ghule, and Ketan Ghule. Police have arrested Ketan and Harshal Ghule, while the search for Kuchekar is going on. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The annual Ganesh immersion procession took an unexpected turn when a dispute over the volume of DJ music erupted. According to police, local resident Balasaheb Ghule had voiced his concerns about the high-pitched music being played as part of the procession by the members of Vetalbaba Ganpati Mandal.

After returning from the immersion procession at around 9:45 pm, the accused intercepted Ghule and asked why he was asking them to reduce volume.

Tempers flared as the disagreement escalated, and what started as a verbal spat quickly developed into a brawl. The accused hit Ghule on the head by using an iron road and fled the spot.

Senior police inspector (SPI) Ravindra Shelke at Hadapsar police station said, “Swapnil Kuchekar is an on-record criminal and was externed from the city limits. There was disagreement over the loud music that led to clashes between two groups of residents. We have arrested the two individuals and will conduct a thorough investigation.”

A case has been registered at Hadapsar police station under IPC sections 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (Acts done by several persons) and section 7 of the Criminal Amendment Act.

