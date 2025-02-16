Menu Explore
Two arrested for robbing chef at gunpoint 

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 16, 2025 10:13 PM IST

Kondhwa Police arrested two notorious criminals for robbing a hotel chef at gunpoint while he was returning home after work, officials said on Sunday

Kondhwa Police arrested two notorious criminals for robbing a hotel chef at gunpoint while he was returning home after work, officials said on Sunday. The incident was reported in the wee hours of Saturday near Maurya Co-operative Society on NIMB Road. The arrested individuals have been identified as Tabrez alias Parvez Munir Shaikh (22) and Ramzan Abbas Patel (24), both residents of Kondhwa. 

The incident was reported in the wee hours of Saturday near Maurya Co-operative Society on NIMB Road. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The incident was reported in the wee hours of Saturday near Maurya Co-operative Society on NIMB Road. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The victim, Mohammad Mansuri (22), a resident of Salunke Vihar Road, Kondhwa filed a complaint at Kondhwa Police Station in this regard. According to Police, Mansuri, who works as a chef at a hotel, was on his way home when two men approached him on a motorcycle. They verbally abused and physically assaulted him before pointing a fake pistol at his head and forcibly snatching his mobile phone. Upon receiving the information about the incident, Kondhwa Police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation and examined CCTV footage from the area. The suspects were caught on camera, leading to their swift identification and arrest. 

Police officials confirmed that the arrested individuals have a history of criminal activities, with a previous case of robbery registered at Kondhwa Police Station. A case has been filed at  Kondhwa police station on Saturday under BNS sections 309(2), 352, 351(2), 115(2), 3(5). 

