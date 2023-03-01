Home / Cities / Pune News / Two arrested for uploading sword reels on social media in Pune

Two arrested for uploading sword reels on social media in Pune

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Mar 01, 2023 11:03 PM IST

During the investigation, police discovered that both accused posted videos and photos of themselves holding swords

Police arrested two youths from Pune’s rural area on Wednesday for posing with a sword and uploading video reels to social media.

Police arrested two youths from Pune's rural area on Wednesday for posing with a sword and uploading video reels to social media. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Police arrested two youths from Pune’s rural area on Wednesday for posing with a sword and uploading video reels to social media. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Officials from Ranjangao MIDC police station identified the accused as Anand alias Rudra Rokade (24) and Namdev Kallale (22) of Koregaon in the Pune district.

On Tuesday, police received information from an informant that the accused had posted photos and video reels of himself posing with swords on social media, instilling fear in the community.

Taking cognisance of the information, the police team approached a particular social media site to obtain account details of the accused.

During the investigation, police discovered that both accused posted videos and photos of themselves holding swords and a message mentioning ‘Criminal Field, SS Group of Company, CRIMINAL, Nam Kafi Hai’ written by accused Rokade.

Police inspector Balwant Mandage from Ranjangaon MIDC police station said, “During the investigation, we found that the accused posted photos posing with swords and posted it on social media to create terror in the locality. We immediately took action against them and seized their swords.”

A case has been registered at the Ranjangaon MIDC police station under the relevant section, and both accused have been arrested. The case is being investigated further by police sub-inspectors (PSI) Ganesh Aaglawe and Sandeep Jagdale.

