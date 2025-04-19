Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two arrested in daylight robbery case

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 19, 2025 06:00 AM IST

The arrested have been identified as Rajesh alias Raju Galphade and Shyam Sheshrao Shinde of Landewadi in Bhosari

Pune police crime branch and their Pimpri-Chinchwad counterpart on Thursday arrested two of the three men who looted a jewellery store in daylight at Dhayari using a toy gun.

According to the police, Galphade works as labourer and Shinde is employed as driver. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to the police, Galphade works as labourer and Shinde is employed as driver. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The arrested have been identified as Rajesh alias Raju Galphade and Shyam Sheshrao Shinde of Landewadi in Bhosari.

According to the police, Galphade works as labourer and Shinde is employed as driver. Initial investigations suggest that the trio committed the robbery to earn quick money. Police recovered the bike used in the crime from Pu La Deshpande Garden on Sinhagad Road.

News / Cities / Pune / Two arrested in daylight robbery case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On