Two arrested in daylight robbery case

Pune police crime branch and their Pimpri-Chinchwad counterpart on Thursday arrested two of the three men who looted a jewellery store in daylight at Dhayari using a toy gun.

The arrested have been identified as Rajesh alias Raju Galphade and Shyam Sheshrao Shinde of Landewadi in Bhosari.

According to the police, Galphade works as labourer and Shinde is employed as driver. Initial investigations suggest that the trio committed the robbery to earn quick money. Police recovered the bike used in the crime from Pu La Deshpande Garden on Sinhagad Road.