Two arrested in petrol pump robbery at Lohegaon

The Vimantal police arrested two suspects for their involvement in a petrol pump robbery at Lohegaon on November 11. The accused have been identified as Ashutosh Santosh Sathe and Akash Hirendra Sharma. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Four masked men executed a knifepoint robbery and made off with ₹28,870 in cash. The incident took place around 11:10 pm when the petrol pump, situated on Lohegaon-Wagholi Road, was about to close for business.

According to the police, the masked assailants stormed the premises brandishing knives and demanded cash from the attendants in the presence of customers.

Police officer Umesh Dhonde got a tip-off that Sharma knew more about the robbery. During the interrogation of Sharma, police came to know that accused Sathe was involved in the robbery and immediately arrested him from Paud.

A police officer from Vimantal police station said, “As per information shared by Sharma, the accused Sathe executed robbery along with others and search of others is underway.’’

Police have seized a motorcycle used in crime.

The criminals swiftly collected the cash worth ₹9,140 from the pocket of an employee and ₹19,730 from the drawer at the office and fled. Police said that the accused carried knives and other weapons. To avoid any police alert, the accused damaged three mobile phones of staff at the pump.

A case has been registered at Vimantal police station under sections 392,427,452, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of the Arms Act.

