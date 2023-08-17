Two held for raising pro-Pakistan slogans

Pune: The police have arrested two persons for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans from the location of an under-construction building in Kondhwa during the evening hours on Monday. Police arrested two persons for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans from the location of an under-construction building in Kondhwa on Monday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The accused have been identified as Taukire Bhintade, who hails from Solapur, and Akbar Nadaf from Karnataka. While Bhintade is a labourer, Nadaf runs a bakery unit along with his father in Kondhwa.

As per the complaint filed by one Rohit Shinde, he found the duo raising slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad” from the premises of a construction site in Laxminagar.

Sandeep Bhosale, inspector (crime), Kondhwa police station, said, “The next day, Shinde approached the accused and inquired them about the slogans. Soon, people gathered, and someone alerted the police. Our team reached the spot and arrested the duo.”

The official said that the duo confessed to have raised the slogans and has been remanded to police custody till August 17.

The Kondhwa police have filed a case against the accused under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on August 15.

