Two attacked with sickle after scuffle over road accident in Pune

The Hadapsar police have booked two persons, including the accused who used a sickle, for attacking two others over a road accident issue. The main accused has been identified as Rohit Gaikwad. The incident took place at Indiranagar area of Hadapsar around 12:15 am on Wednesday.

According to the police, the two groups got into an argument that turned violent with opposite sides slapping, punching and kicking each other. Soon, one of the accused took out his sickle and hit on the head of one of the victims multiple times. The other victim tried to intervene, but was also beaten up by the accused with the sharp weapon.

The bike-borne accused left the two others bleeding on the road and fled. Police reached the spot after locals alerted them about the incident.

Santosh Dange, assistant inspector, Hadapsar police station, said, “One of the accused received a minor injury from the victim’s motorcycle and both parties had a heated argument. Later, to retaliate at the injury caused, the accused attacked the duo. No arrest has been made yet.”

A case has been registered at Hadapsar police station under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Arms Act.