Home / Cities / Pune News / Two bodies fished out from Katraj lake at different spots

Two bodies fished out from Katraj lake at different spots

pune news
Published on Oct 25, 2022 11:26 PM IST

There is a possibility that they could have been washed away during the recent heavy rains. No missing complaint has been filed against these two victims, says police

On October 21, the body of a food delivery agent, missing for five days, was found in the nullah near Pristine Viva Society in Mohammadwadi. (HT FILE)
On October 21, the body of a food delivery agent, missing for five days, was found in the nullah near Pristine Viva Society in Mohammadwadi. (HT FILE)
ByNadeem Inamdar

The city fire brigade has recovered two bodies — a woman and a man — from Katraj lake and another from the nullah bed behind Alpana Theatre in Ganesh Peth on Tuesday. On October 21, the body of a food delivery agent, missing for five days, was found in the nullah near Pristine Viva Society in Mohammadwadi.

The fire brigade control room received a call around 10 am on Tuesday about the body seen in the nullah waters in Ganesh Peth. The identity of the body could not be ascertained till late in the evening.

In the second incident reported by fire brigade department, a security guard spotted the woman’s body in the morning. The unidentified body has been sent to Sassoon General Hospital for autopsy, officials said.

Devendra Potphode, PMC fire chief, said, “There is a possibility that they could have been washed away during the recent heavy rains. No missing complaint has been filed against these two victims.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out