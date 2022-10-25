Two bodies fished out from Katraj lake at different spots

The city fire brigade has recovered two bodies — a woman and a man — from Katraj lake and another from the nullah bed behind Alpana Theatre in Ganesh Peth on Tuesday. On October 21, the body of a food delivery agent, missing for five days, was found in the nullah near Pristine Viva Society in Mohammadwadi.

The fire brigade control room received a call around 10 am on Tuesday about the body seen in the nullah waters in Ganesh Peth. The identity of the body could not be ascertained till late in the evening.

In the second incident reported by fire brigade department, a security guard spotted the woman’s body in the morning. The unidentified body has been sent to Sassoon General Hospital for autopsy, officials said.

Devendra Potphode, PMC fire chief, said, “There is a possibility that they could have been washed away during the recent heavy rains. No missing complaint has been filed against these two victims.”