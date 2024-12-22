Two booked for illegal possession of steroids

The Shivajinagar police have arrested two persons for selling steroid injections and seized 14 vials worth ₹5,000 from their possession on Saturday. Inspector Chandrashekhar Sawant said that the accused have been identified as Deepak Baburao Wadekar and Sajan Anna Jadhav. Inspector Chandrashekhar Sawant said that the accused have been identified as Deepak Baburao Wadekar and Sajan Anna Jadhav. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

“The accused did not produce the bills when questioned and were found in possession of the banned steroids. We are trying to find the source from where the medicines, generally used by bodybuilders, were smuggled,” he said.