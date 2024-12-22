Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two booked for illegal possession of steroids

ByNadeem Inamdar
Dec 23, 2024 05:24 AM IST

The Shivajinagar police have arrested two persons for selling steroid injections and seized 14 vials worth ₹5,000 from their possession on Saturday

The Shivajinagar police have arrested two persons for selling steroid injections and seized 14 vials worth 5,000 from their possession on Saturday. Inspector Chandrashekhar Sawant said that the accused have been identified as Deepak Baburao Wadekar and Sajan Anna Jadhav.

Inspector Chandrashekhar Sawant said that the accused have been identified as Deepak Baburao Wadekar and Sajan Anna Jadhav. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Inspector Chandrashekhar Sawant said that the accused have been identified as Deepak Baburao Wadekar and Sajan Anna Jadhav. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

“The accused did not produce the bills when questioned and were found in possession of the banned steroids. We are trying to find the source from where the medicines, generally used by bodybuilders, were smuggled,” he said.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On