Two booked for negligence in separate dog bite cases in Pune

In two separate incidents reported in the city, the Khadki and Shivajinagar police have registered FIRs against two dog owners after their pet allegedly bit citizens, leaving them injured.

The incidents took place in the Shivajinagar Gaothan and Range Hills area, on October 25 and October 26, respectively.

According to the Khadki police, in the Range Hills locality, an argument between two residents escalated into an attack. The complainant, Subhash Chandrakant Kadam, 37, alleged that the accused, Joseph Aruldas Moses, 47, intentionally set his dog on him during a quarrel.

As per the FIR, Moses allegedly threw a stone at Kadam’s vehicle, prompting the complainant to confront him. During the altercation, Moses allegedly unleashed his dog, which bit Kadam, causing injuries.

Based on Kadam’s complaint, the Khadki police have booked Moses for negligent handling of his pet and for voluntarily causing harm.

In another incident reported from Shivajinagar Gaothan, an 18-year-old youth, Kartik Prashant Kalekar, was bitten by a Pitbull dog belonging to Akshay Shelar, 30. The incident occurred when Shelar’s dog allegedly attacked Kalekar, biting his leg. In his complaint to the Shivajinagar police, Kalekar stated that Shelar had unchained the dog and failed to ensure public safety despite knowing the animal’s aggressive nature.

Following the complaint, the Shivajinagar police registered a case against Shelar under Section 291 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to negligent conduct with animals endangering human life.