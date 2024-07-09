 Two booked for running illegal hookah parlour in Hinjewadi - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jul 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Two booked for running illegal hookah parlour in Hinjewadi

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jul 10, 2024 05:32 AM IST

Two booked for running illegal hookah parlour 'Theka Hotel' in Hinjewadi; seized material worth ₹24,198. Police step up action against sale of hookah without permission.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police booked two people for running an illegal hookah parlour ‘Theka Hotel,’ located at Kasturi Chowk Road in Hinjewadi area on Sunday.

After the Porsche car accident, Pune police have stepped up action against the sale of hookah or other tobacco products without any valid permissions. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
After the Porsche car accident, Pune police have stepped up action against the sale of hookah or other tobacco products without any valid permissions. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused have been identified as Arvind Singh, 27, from Hinjewadi Phase 1 and Vaibhav Prahlad Varade, 35, from Akurdi. Varade is the owner of the hotel, said police.

During the raid, police seized hookah and other material worth 24,198 from the spot.

After the Porsche car accident, police have stepped up action against the sale of hookah or other tobacco products without any valid permissions.

A case has been filed at Hinjewadi police station under sections 4, 21 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA) and sections 223,287,3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Wednesday, July 10, 2024
