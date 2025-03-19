Two cases lodged for unauthorised entry into properties sealed by finance companies 

The Vishrambaug police have lodged a case against three persons of a family for unauthorised entry into three sealed properties including two shops and a flat on March 17. The properties were sealed by Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited after orders to the effect were issued by the district collector for the same. Samadhan Shivaji Patil (31) has lodged an FIR against the accused identified as Ashay Arvindbhai Shah, Snehal Ashay Shah and Yash Shah, all residents of Sadashiv Peth. The properties were sealed by Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited after orders to the effect were issued by the district collector for the same. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police complaint, the accused broke open the seal of the said properties and were found using them at the time of the incident. The police have invoked Bharati Nyay Sanhita (BNS) 329 (4) and 3(5).

In the second case, Chatushrungi police have lodged a case against 10 persons for unauthorised entry into the company flat property owned by Manish Eknath Morankar (52). The said property was sealed by a private finance company on account of loan default. The accused persons broke open the property seal and put their own lock on the door through intimidatory tactics.

The accused have been identified as Kiran Pal Singh, and Mahindra Pal Singh along with six men and two women, who barged into the sealed properties owned by the complainant in the upscale Sindh society.

The police have invoked BNS sections 329 (4), 115 (2), 351 (2), 189 (2), 190, 191 (2).