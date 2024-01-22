Two children drown in Wagholi pond while swimming

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in the vicinity of Shivarkar Vasti, Wagholi, as two minor boys, aged 12 years, lost their lives by drowning in the water pond on Monday. The bodies of the two boys, identified as Ali Ahmad Sheikh and Kartik Dasharath Dukare, were recovered from the water body by the fire brigade’s search and rescue team. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to Lonikand police station, as schools had a holiday, a group of four to five children had ventured into the water for swimming when the incident took place.

Lonikand police have sent bodies of the deceased victims to the Sassoon hospital for post-mortem.