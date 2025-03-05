Two dead in bus-car collision near Tamhini Ghat 

PUNE: Two persons died and three others were injured after a car collided with an ST bus in Tamhini Ghat on Tuesday. The mishap was reported at around 1:30 PM near a rest house in Tamhini Ghat. The deceased have been identified as Manaskumar Sahu and Sakhubai Kangude, while Rupali Manas Sahu, Tarabai Balu Nalawade, and Rama Manas Sahu were injured and were shifted to a government hospital for further medical treatment. Two persons died and three others were injured after car collided with ST bus in Tamhini Ghat on Tuesday. (HT)

According to Mangaon police, a state transport bus headed towards Chinchwad collided with a speeding car. Due to a steep slope in the ghat region, the car driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the mishap.

Two passengers in the car including the driver were killed in this accident, while injured passengers were trapped inside the car. Police along with local trekker groups rescued the injured passengers with cranes.